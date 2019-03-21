Quebec premier concerned about supplies to Magdalen Islands in COVID-19 pandemic

With the P.E.I. government putting up a checkpoint at the ferry terminal for the Magdalen Islands in Souris, Quebec Premier François Legault is asking what that might mean for supplies getting to the islands.

P.E.I. set up checkpoints at all entrances to the Island this week. It is asking all travellers to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving.

Legault wants to ensure goods and people can still get to the Quebec territory in the Gulf of St. Lawrence using the Souris ferry.

"I wanted to get the sense of how things were going in his province pertaining to Îles-de-la-Madeleine. We wanted to ensure that there is a steady supply," said P.E.I. Premier Dennis King.

King said P.E.I. will continue to work with Quebec to make sure people on the islands have what they need.

P.E.I. chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison said those who are travelling from the Magdalen Islands through P.E.I. must self-isolate. That means they must stay in their car. They cannot stop for gas, to eat or stay overnight on the Island.

More from CBC P.E.I.