Quality Tourism Services launches incentives for operators to up their game
4 programs offered in 1-year pilot project
Quality Tourism Services, P.E.I.'s accommodations rating agency, is taking advantage of extra revenue from some strong tourism years to offer operators some incentive programs.
In a one-year pilot project, QTS is offering four programs aimed at helping operators improve their properties.
- Star rating incentive: $1,500 for operators who increase their star rating.
- Water quality incentive: $200 toward installation of a UV light disinfection system.
- Interpretation support program: $150 to hire an interpreter during a property inspection to support newcomer operators.
- Mentorship program: Providing expert advice over a short-term mentorship.
Colin MacIntyre, executive director of Quality Tourism Services, said there has already been a good start in applications to the program. The first applicant to the star rating incentive program is almost done the required work.
"This property has been in business for 40 years, so it's really positive to see that we're able to help with improvements to long-standing tourist operations," said MacIntyre.
Applications for the program are available on the QTS website.
