P.E.I. woman in wheelchair kicked out of QEH for not wearing a mask

A P.E.I. woman who is a double amputee and uses a wheelchair to get around is calling for answers after security kicked her out of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown for not wearing a mask.

Ruthie Ellsworth tried showing the guard her doctor's note explaining why she couldn't abide by that COVID-19 prevention protocol. It didn't make a difference.

Ellsworth then asked if she could wait inside the hospital until her husband returned with their vehicle, given it was minus 29 with snow showers at the time. But she was told she would have to wait outside in the cold.

The 65-year-old resident of Dunblane, near West Point, says she was shocked by the treatment.

"She yelled over to the other security guard and said, 'This one here says she's exempt and won't wear a mask,' and they were very loud and belligerent. And he said, 'If she can't wear a mask, she can get out,'" said Ellsworth.

"So, I went out the door and it just seemed like in seconds my hands were frozen — and with being paraplegic, you can't really tell how cold some parts of your body really are."

Ruthie Ellsworth says she asked if she could wait inside the hospital until her drive returned, given it was minus 29 with snow showers at the time but she was told she would have to wait outside in the cold. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Ellsworth tried to find shelter.

"I started to go down the sidewalk. I couldn't feel my hands by this time and I saw a little bus hutch where people go in, so I crossed over, but I couldn't stay in all the way and the wind was still directly on me."

Ellsworth said this happened on Jan. 11, shortly after 9 a.m. She had been referred to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a stress test. She'd been in and out of the Prince County Hospital in Summerside numerous times without incident.

Her husband had dropped her off at the hospital, then gone to do some errands while they were in town.

'They were so apologetic'

When Ellsworth's husband returned, she crawled into the vehicle. She estimates she had been outside for about a half an hour by then.

Ruthie Ellsworth says she made her way to a QEH bus shelter to find some relief from the cold on the morning of January 11, but 'I couldn’t stay in all the way and the wind was still directly on me.' (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

"All I could say, 'cause I was so cold: 'I need to get in.'"

After Ellsworth warmed up, she called the department that had scheduled her test.

"They were so apologetic," said Ellsworth. "She called me back and she said, 'It's all cleared with everybody and security and we are so sorry this happened to you. It never should have happened.'"

CBC News reached out to the Commissionaires NB & PEI Division, which has been contracted to handle security at the hospital. The regional manager said all questions are being referred to Health P.E.I., before hanging up.

'A clear process'

In a statement late Friday, Health P.E.I. said it could not speak about the specific case, but apologized "for the experience this woman had."

In a statement late Friday, Health P.E.I. apologized for what Ruthie Ellsworth experienced, saying they have 'a clear process' for security personnel to follow when patients arrive with medical notes saying they can't wear masks. (Google Maps)

The health-care agency's statement said it has "a clear process" for security personnel and added: "Security have been educated and provided clarification about this process to ensure clarity."

The statement went on to say, "If the patient identifies that they cannot wear a mask but have an appointment, security are to find out where the appointment is, contact the department, and have the department instruct them on a plan to have the patient safely transferred to the area. This usually involves the department sending a staff member to meet the patient and escort them to the clinical area, minimizing exposure to others."

'Show a little compassion'

Ellsworth is no stranger to hospitals. Her mother came in contact with the German measles (also known as rubella) while pregnant with her. The exposure caused deformities in her legs and feet, she said.

Over the decades, she said, she had 67 surgeries on her feet and 22 surgeries on her legs before she finally had both of them amputated.

Ellsworth said she cannot wear a mask — she also has breathing problems and her blood pressure spikes when she tries to put one on — and she showed CBC News her doctor's note confirming that.

She said she's been an inpatient at the Charlottetown hospital many times, and they have always treated her like family. But the ordeal she went through this time still haunts her.

Ruthie Ellsworth says she would like the two security guards who wouldn't let her enter the QEH on January 11 reassigned, given the lack of compassion she feels they displayed. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

Ellsworth said she came forward with her story because she doesn't know if this was an isolated incident, and she wants to make sure it doesn't happen again.

She'd like an apology. She'd also like the two security guards she encountered that day reassigned to other duties.

"It's something that's been staying with me and it makes you nervous… If I have to go back there, am I going to go through the same thing yet again?" asked Ellsworth.

"There was no compassion. And that's all any of us really want, is for people to show a little compassion… but it was obvious they had none."