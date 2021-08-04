6-year-old girl first pediatric patient at QEH to ring post-chemotherapy bell

Sophia Panton finally got the moment she and her family had been waiting on for years last week.

The six-year-old rang the bell at the pediatrics clinic at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown to mark the end of her chemotherapy.

"We had all our family and stuff there and everyone cheered and clapped for Sophia, and then as staff got freed up, they came out to get her to ring it again so they could all hear it," said Kyle Panton, Sophia's father.

"It's been a long journey and we've been pretty lucky to have all the Islanders support over the last couple of years. It's just like a weight off our shoulders."

Sophia had battled Leukemia for two and a half years. She was the first child at the QEH to ring the newly added pediatric oncology bells.

Sophia will be having monthly checkups to monitor her progress. (Kyle Panton/Facebook )

Prior to the addition of the bells, children ending chemotherapy at the QEH had to go to the Cancer Treatment Centre to ring a bell.

"We felt that those children should have their very own bell to ring," said Tracy Comeau, CEO of the QEH Foundation.

The foundation held an auction last November, and some of the money was used to buy the new bells.

Ringing a bell is highly significant for cancer patients, Comeau said.

Sophia Panton was the first patient at QEH's pediatric clinic to ring its post-chemotherapy bell, last week. (Kyle Panton/Facebook)

"It lets everybody around them know that there is a celebration going on and just signifies something that is such a milestone in someone's care and their journey in cancer. So we know that it's certainly a celebration that we want people all around us to hear."

Sophia and her family weren't the only one's overwhelmed with joy when she rang the bell.

"We are excited of course, but you can imagine the health-care staff on the unit and just, you know, being with Sofia during her whole journey and being part of that celebration," Comeau said.

Comeau said she is very grateful to the donors to the QEH Foundation — most of the equipment at the QEH comes from fundraising or donations.

"It makes a tremendous impact, and the biggest message is that every dollar makes a difference."

As for Sophia, her family is happy to live a less worrisome life, Panton said.

"We're just looking forward to living more of a normal life and not having to go to the hospital every couple weeks and not have to worry about bug bites and being close to other people."

Sophia will be having monthly checkups to monitor her progress.

