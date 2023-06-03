Charlottetown's Queen Elizabeth Hospital and its ER declared over capacity

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown, including its emergency department, is over capacity and patients can expect a longer than average wait to see a doctor, Health P.E.I. said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

The health authority says the hospital was at a level 2 with 28 people waiting to be admitted as of 4:30 p.m AT.

"As always, people will be assessed when they present at the emergency department by a triage nurse," the release reads.

"People with more serious illness or injuries will be seen more quickly. People experiencing serious illness or injury should continue to seek emergency care at the emergency department and stay in the emergency department once triaged, until they are seen by a physician or discharged."

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News App .

The increased volumes also mean more patients are waiting in the emergency department for a hospital bed.

"Measures are being taken to increase the number of beds available across the system and to move patients in hospital back to their community hospitals, long-term care or community care where possible," the release reads.

People with less urgent needs are advised to make an appointment with their primary care provider, visit a pharmacy or visit a walk-in clinic. People without a primary care provider may us the Health P.E.I. Virtual Care program offered through Maple free of charge.

Those with health concerns or who need immediate health information can call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse.

The health authority said anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when: