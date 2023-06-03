Emergency department at Charlottetown hospital over capacity on Saturday

Patients at the emergency department at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown can expect longer than usual waits on Saturday to see a doctor for less serious injuries and illnesses, Health P.E.I. says.

In a news release issued at about 2 p.m., Health P.E.I. said the emergency department is over capacity.

"As always, people are assessed when they present at the emergency department by a triage nurse. People with more serious illness or injuries will be seen more quickly. People experiencing serious illness or injury should continue to seek emergency care at the emergency department," the release said.

Health P.E.I. said it is implementing the overcapacity policy, which increases the number of beds available across the system, and working to move patients in hospital back to their community hospitals or long-term care or community care where possible.

The health authority said anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when: