Queen Elizabeth Hospital dealing with COVID-19 outbreak on Unit 1

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in Unit 1 of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown, Health P.E.I. says.

The unit houses orthopedic, oncology and burn patients.

Visitors on the unit are restricted to three partners-in-care for each patient, with only one of those allowed at a time.

The restrictions will remain in place until the outbreak is over, Health P.E.I. says.

The unit will be closed to new admissions, except in rare cases where an admission is required and it is safe to do so. That includes COVID-positive patients or people who have recently recovered from COVID-19.

An outbreak on Unit 7 of the QEH was declared over on Aug. 15.