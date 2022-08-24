Queen Elizabeth Hospital dealing with COVID-19 outbreak on Unit 1
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Unit 1 of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown, which houses orthopedic, oncology and burn patients.
Unit 1 houses orthopedic, oncology and burn patients
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in Unit 1 of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown, Health P.E.I. says.
The unit houses orthopedic, oncology and burn patients.
Visitors on the unit are restricted to three partners-in-care for each patient, with only one of those allowed at a time.
The restrictions will remain in place until the outbreak is over, Health P.E.I. says.
The unit will be closed to new admissions, except in rare cases where an admission is required and it is safe to do so. That includes COVID-positive patients or people who have recently recovered from COVID-19.
An outbreak on Unit 7 of the QEH was declared over on Aug. 15.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?