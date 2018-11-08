Text, email reminders mean fewer Islanders missing MRI appointments

Fewer Islanders are missing their MRI appointments at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The number of people not showing up for their appointment has dropped to an average of six per month.

That's down from the average of 18 per month prior to the introduction of a new pilot project in December, according to Gailyne MacPherson, provincial director of diagnostic imaging at the QEH.

"The wait lists are quite long for MRI and the appointments are quite long. So, it's a significant downtime if someone doesn't show up," said MacPherson.

The program launched on Dec. 5, 2018. It reaches out to people via texts, email or phone calls to remind them about an upcoming appointment. In the past, reminders were only sent out by mail to people's homes.

Through the project, reminders are sent to patients 30 days before their appointment right up until the day of. The final reminder tells people to leave right away to get their MRI.

Staff in the diagnostic imaging department track who has responded to those messages and who hasn't. The system also gives people the ability to reschedule if they choose.

The pilot project uses text and email to inform people well in advance of their appointment, says MacPherson. (Travis Kingdon/CBC News)

When those reminders go out, most people respond to them in three minutes and one-third of people contacted by the pilot project asked to reschedule their appointments, MacPherson said.

"It's been a huge success from a number of different perspectives," she said, adding that it not only helped cut down on missed MRI appointments but also helped the hospital learn how to best communicate with its patients.

Other missed radiology appointments still a problem

Despite the success of the pilot project, missed appointments remain a problem for diagnostic imaging as a whole.

In June, 127 people did not show up for appointments in other areas of radiology, and MacPherson expects July's numbers will be much the same.

If you can't make an appointment please call to cancel. Someone else can use that timeslot. It matters. <a href="https://twitter.com/Health_PEI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Health_PEI</a> <a href="https://t.co/vRgTARzHPK">https://t.co/vRgTARzHPK</a> —@InfoPEI

"In a perfect world we wouldn't have any missed appointments, we would utilize our staff to full capacity all day every day" she said.

"We're hoping to get it down to 20 or 30 a month."

The pilot program is expanding to mammography on July 29, according to MacPherson. She said that service has the highest number of missed appointments.

