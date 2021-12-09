$1.2M needed to replace aging mammography equipment at QEH

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation is raising $1.2 million for two new digital mammography machines, which doctors there say will help diagnose breast cancer earlier.

The existing mammography machine at the QEH in Charlottetown is 12 years old — typically mammography machines last about 10 years. The hospital relies on the machine to do about 5,000 mammograms a year.

"This is kind of like your old car — it's been breaking down a lot lately, the parts are a lot more expensive, harder to find," said Dr. Kim Hender, a radiologist at the hospital.

The breakdowns result in delays for mammograms, she said, adding breast cancer is the number one cancer in Island women and the second leading cause of death by cancer for Island women.

"We would like to detect breast cancer at its very earliest stages in order to save people's lives," Hender said.

Newer, better technology

The new machines, like a new car, will have better technology and more features, she said. Digital images will be much clearer and will be able to detect breast cancer "a little more easily" she said.

Staff at the QEH demonstrates the hospital's current mammography machine, which is beyond its lifespan. (Tony Davis/CBC)

The most exciting advancement, Hender said, is the ability to take a three-dimensional image of a breast, which will detect smaller lumps — something especially important in women with dense breast tissue.

The QEH Foundation is seeking donations from Islanders for the machines.

Hender said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought Islanders together to keep one another healthy and safe, and she believes once they realize the importance of the new technology they will give generously.

Women should come for a mammogram every two years between ages 50 to 75 unless they have a strong family history, in which case they should come annually, Hender said. Women 40 and over can come for screening if they wish.

Island women can self-refer for screening, which means they do not need a doctor's referral.