As Islanders deal with icy conditions, more bone fractures at QEH

If you've had a wipeout on an icy sidewalk this winter — you're not alone.

Health PEI doesn't track the cause of injuries for people coming into emergency rooms, but it says recently there have been more people showing up with broken bones.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital noticed an increase in bone fractures the first week of February, coinciding with what the agency calls "notably icier" conditions.

That week, there were a total of 16 bone fractures diagnosed from patients coming into the QEH emergency department — compared with four fractures the previous week.

Other surgeries could be impacted

Health PEI says the emergency surgeries required for some bone fractures mean that sometimes other, less urgent surgeries have to be deferred.

In addition, vacancies within anesthesia services on the Island can also influence wait times for less urgent surgeries or pre-planned surgeries — as emergency surgeries take priority. Health PEI says it is working to fill those vacancies.

"When combined, all of these factors can contribute to longer wait times for some people requiring surgery," Health PEI said in a statement to CBC.

