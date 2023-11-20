QEH Foundation raises over $360K at annual gala auction

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation raised $363,435 at its annual auction on Saturday, with the money helping fund new medical equipment.

The annual Yuletide Gala Auction was held at the Delta Prince Edward in Charlottetown.

The money raised has funded a pediatric wheelchair and an infant simulator, among other things, said John Gaudet, chair of the QEH Foundation board.

Pediatric wheelchairs are specifically designed for children with disabilities, and infant simulators are electronic dolls which simulate the needs and symptoms of a real baby, to help train obstetric staff to treat issues in real life.

A thanks to donors and medical staff

One of the people at Saturday night's gala was Michelle Hughes, a mother of four who has a rare form of stage-four terminal cancer, according to the hospital foundation's news release.

Michelle Hughes spoke at the event, thanking health-care workers who supported her journey as a terminal cancer 'thriver.' (Submitted by the QEH Foundation)

Hughes took the stage and asked members of her health-care team who were present to stand and be celebrated by the audience, the release said.

She also thanked people for their donations.

"Through my many visits to the QEH, and on my journey to a diagnosis, I've received countless tests. You name it, I've had it," Hughes was quoted as saying.

"I know that medical equipment at our hospital is there because of kind people like you. Thank you for making a difference in health care in P.E.I. and for being a part of this evening with me."

Cavendish Farms to return as sponsor

Gaudet said events like the Yuletide gala are reminders of the power of community, and the care that Islanders feel for one another.

Mark Cormier, VP of Community Relations at Cavendish Farms, left, poses with John Gaudet, chair of the QEH Foundation board. Gaudet says every donation made Saturday night will advance the health of the community. (Submitted by the QEH Foundation)

"Every donation tonight will advance the health of our community, and that is something to celebrate," the news release quoted Gaudet as saying.

The news release also said the event's presenting sponsor, Cavendish Farms, has signed on to continue in that role for another two years.