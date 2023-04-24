QEH emergency department will have reduced capacity Thursday
Department undergoing electrical maintenance, so can't handle as many patients
Patients looking for emergency care at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown may have a longer wait this Thursday.
Health P.E.I. sent an advisory Monday saying that because of necessary electrical maintenance, the emergency room will "have less clinical space to treat patients as well as reduced access to electrical outlets needed for medical equipment."
The QEH will undergo an electrical upgrade from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the goal of preventing future unplanned power disruptions.
"Members of the public are advised that there could be longer wait times for less urgent needs for those who go to the emergency department," reads the statement.
Patients are being asked to try to use other services for non-emergency needs on Thursday. To reduce pressure on the emergency department, Health P.E.I. said it is boosting services in primary care and mental health.
"I am confident in the planning that has been done by the QEH and across Health P.E.I. to handle this situation as a system to minimize the impact on Islanders," the agency's chief operating officer Corinne Rowswell said in the statement.
