QEH prepared for potential COVID-19 cases, says ER doctor

Emergency room physician Trevor Jain says the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown is doing well in its preparation for what they are expecting will be a surge in COVID-19 patients.

Jain has a strong background in military and disaster medicine, and is leading a team put together by the hospital last week in response to the pandemic.

"I am comfortable that we are prepared to receive Islanders that need our help, and we are happy and willing to do so," Jain said.

In the last week, Jain said the hospital's emergency room was modified and a negative-pressure respiratory treatment area has been established. A COVID-19 in-patient ward and COVID-19 ICU have also been created.

"All that has been done in six days," Jain said.

He said essential health-care workers have been working around the clock to make the necessary changes to respond to the pandemic.

