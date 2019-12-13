Puppies seized from P.E.I. breeder due to cold, wet living conditions, says humane society

The P.E.I. Humane Society has seized more than a dozen puppies from an Island breeder. Complaints came in on Nov. 24 and animal protection officers went out to investigate.

They seized 17 puppies, estimated at being 10 to 14 days old, and two husky-type mothers.

Jennifer Harkness, the development manager with the society, said the adult dogs were doing OK, but the puppies already had lesions on them.

"On their chests, on their paws, their legs," Harkness said."That's from the cold floor and the wet bedding, so there were improvements that needed to happen."

The animals were all taken to the society for checkups and rehabilitation.

Jennifer Harkness, development manager with P.E.I. Humane Society, says the 17 puppies will be put up for adoption when they are ready. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

The owner did appeal the seizure, but a second inspection found that conditions had not improved enough to return the puppies, said Harkness.

"The improvements that we wanted to see, especially in regards to the temperature, had not improved so unfortunately those puppies will not be returned to that location."

Further monitoring of the situation will occur before a decision is made about returning the adult dogs, she said.

Harkness said it is important that people contact the society if they have concerns about an animal's well-being.

There are no laws on P.E.I. to prevent people from breeding, Harkness said, but they must follow the guidelines laid out in the Canadian Kennel Code and the P.E.I. Animal Welfare Act.

Will be put up for adoption

The puppies are getting better, she said, and will remain in care with the humane society for a couple of months before being put up for adoption.

Harkness said the society doesn't keep any wait-lists so if people are interested, they must check the society's website to see when the puppies are available for adoption.

