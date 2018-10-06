'That's a lot of pumpkin pies': Record set at P.E.I. weigh-off

It's another year, another victory and another record for Charlottetown's Eddy Shaw at the 25th annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off on Saturday at Veseys Seeds in York.

Shaw's pumpkin weighed 802 kilograms (1,768 pounds), squashing the record he set last year with a 723-kilogram orange behemoth.

"That's a lot of pumpkin pies," said Glenn Holmes, the emcee for the event.

It's Shaw's fourth straight win at the weigh-off, and he's set a new record each year.

Shaw's pumpkin weighed 802, or 1,768 pounds. (Angela Walker/CBC)

How does he do it?

"Can't be telling my secrets," Shaw said.

He did divulge, however, that he waters the pumpkins in his Charlottetown backyard for about two hours a night for about 80 days — "except when it rains."

The pumpkins, like the spectators, came in all sizes. (Julien Lacacheur/Radio-Canada)

Alan Aten, a four-time winner from Springvale, P.E.I., said growing a giant pumpkin is a combination of good seeds, water, hot days and "a lot of luck."

Alan Aten of Springvale says he's entered a pumpkin in the weigh-off every year since it began in 1993, and has won four times. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)

Aten took one look at Shaw's pumpkin on Saturday and knew his own entry wouldn't measure up this year.

"It's a sport, same as every sport, you don't always win so you come back again the next year and hope you do better," he said.

Shaw took home $500 for the top prize.

A large crowd was on hand for the annual pumpkin competition at Veseys Seeds in York, P.E.I. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)

With files from Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada