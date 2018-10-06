'That's a lot of pumpkin pies': Record set at P.E.I. weigh-off
Eddy Shaw wins for 4th year in a row with 802-kilogram pumpkin
It's another year, another victory and another record for Charlottetown's Eddy Shaw at the 25th annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off on Saturday at Veseys Seeds in York.
Shaw's pumpkin weighed 802 kilograms (1,768 pounds), squashing the record he set last year with a 723-kilogram orange behemoth.
"That's a lot of pumpkin pies," said Glenn Holmes, the emcee for the event.
It's Shaw's fourth straight win at the weigh-off, and he's set a new record each year.
How does he do it?
"Can't be telling my secrets," Shaw said.
He did divulge, however, that he waters the pumpkins in his Charlottetown backyard for about two hours a night for about 80 days — "except when it rains."
Alan Aten, a four-time winner from Springvale, P.E.I., said growing a giant pumpkin is a combination of good seeds, water, hot days and "a lot of luck."
Aten took one look at Shaw's pumpkin on Saturday and knew his own entry wouldn't measure up this year.
"It's a sport, same as every sport, you don't always win so you come back again the next year and hope you do better," he said.
Shaw took home $500 for the top prize.
With files from Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada