Islanders respond to the devastation of Dorian: Listen to our latest podcast

Listen to some of the best audio from our airwaves on CBC P.E.I.'s weekly podcast, P.E.I. Pulse.

This week on the podcast, Island families face adversity and others step up to help in the wake of post-tropical storm Dorian.

This week on the PEI Pulse Podcast, we hear stories following the post tropical storm-Dorian. In Malpeque Bay water flooded into the campground...and people had to be rescued, a family suffered great loss and how they're now trying to look on the bright side of things. Finally, another family goes above and beyond to help in the aftermath. 19:43

Released every Friday, you can find us on Apple Podcasts or using our RSS feed.

You can also find us in the CBC Radio App for iOs or Android devices, or listen online.