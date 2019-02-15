Medically-assisted death, honouring a classmate and $30K of hockey cards: Listen to our latest podcast

Listen to some of the best audio from our airwaves on CBC P.E.I.'s weekly podcast, P.E.I. Pulse.

This week on the podcast, Neil Harpham describes his feelings hours before his medically-assisted death. We'll also hear about a school fundraiser in honour of 9-year-old Trayton Acton, and the story behind a $30,000 hockey card collection.

