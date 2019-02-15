Medically-assisted death, honouring a classmate and $30K of hockey cards: Listen to our latest podcast

Skip to Main Content
This week on the podcast, P.E.I.'s Neil Harpham describes his feelings hours before his medically-assisted death. We'll also hear about a school fundraiser in honour of Trayton Acton, then the story behind a $30,000 hockey card collection.

P.E.I. Pulse brings together the best of CBC P.E.I. audio

This week on the podcast, Neil Harpham describes his feelings hours before his medically-assisted death. We'll also hear about a school fundraiser in honour of 9-year-old Trayton Acton, and the story behind a $30,000 hockey card collection.

Released every Friday, you can find us on Apple Podcasts or using our RSS feed.

You can also find us in the CBC Radio App for iOs or Android devices, or listen online.

