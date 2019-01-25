Skip to Main Content
100 large islands, the Vinyl Countdown and a skating club reborn: Listen to our latest podcast

P.E.I. Pulse brings together the best of CBC P.E.I. audio

Our weekly podcast brings together the best of audio from CBC P.E.I. (Robert Short/CBC)

Listen to some of the best audio from our airwaves on CBC P.E.I.'s weekly podcast, P.E.I. Pulse.

This week, we hear about a map of 100 of the largest islands in the world — and P.E.I. is on it. Also, we'll hear about the Vinyl Countdown and the records you chose, and finally we'll learn about a local skating club that found new life.

100 Island poster, vinyl countdown and learning to skate on this weeks podcast. Check it out 23:04

Released every Friday, you can find us on Apple Podcasts or using our RSS feed.

You can also find us in the CBC Radio App for iOs or Android devices, or listen online.

