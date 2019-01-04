'A love of baking and a love of words': Listen to our latest podcast

Listen to some of the best audio from our airwaves on CBC P.E.I.'s weekly podcast, P.E.I. Pulse.

This week, we hear how a very special cake inspired Wendy McIsaac's new book, and we check in with an Islander who is in Ethiopia sharing information about HPV and cervical cancer with women and girls.

We hear how a very special cake inspired Wendy McIsaac's new book, and we check in with an Islander who is in Ethiopia sharing information about HPV and cervical cancer with women and girls. 22:55

Released every Friday, you can find us on Apple Podcasts or using our RSS feed.

You can also find us in the CBC Radio App for iOs or Android devices, or listen online.