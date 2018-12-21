'It was sportsmanship, it was love, it was friendship': Listen to our latest podcast

Listen to some of the best audio from our airwaves on CBC P.E.I.'s weekly podcast, P.E.I. Pulse.

This week, we hear about a very special gift, given to a 12-year-old goalie battling cancer by the opposing team. And, we meet a young entrepreneur who found magic in making wands.

