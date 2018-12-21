New
'It was sportsmanship, it was love, it was friendship': Listen to our latest podcast
Listen to some of the best audio from our airwaves on CBC P.E.I.'s weekly podcast, P.E.I. Pulse.
P.E.I. Pulse brings together the best of CBC P.E.I. audio
Listen to some of the best audio from our airwaves on CBC P.E.I.'s weekly podcast, P.E.I. Pulse.
This week, we hear about a very special gift, given to a 12-year-old goalie battling cancer by the opposing team. And, we meet a young entrepreneur who found magic in making wands.
Released every Friday, you can find us on Apple Podcasts or using our RSS feed.
You can also find us in the CBC Radio App for iOs or Android devices, or listen online.