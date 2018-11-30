'I'm not scared of coyotes': Listen to our latest podcast

Listen to some of the best audio from our airwaves on CBC P.E.I.'s weekly podcast, P.E.I. Pulse.

We go out with Mi'kmaw photographer Patricia Bourque to learn more why she takes a red dress with her to photograph when she goes out for a walk. We also hear from an artist who is painting the walls (and doors) of a dementia unit to prevent patients from wandering. And three Islanders get together to talk about their love for fruitcake. 33:39

