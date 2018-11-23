Podcast
Home from the hospital in time for the holidays: Listen to our latest podcast
Listen to some of the best audio from our airwaves on CBC P.E.I.'s weekly podcast, P.E.I. Pulse.
P.E.I. Pulse brings together the best of CBC P.E.I. audio
This week on the podcast, we visit Paizlee Rose, a baby born premature at just 23 weeks, now that she's finally home from the hospital.
We also look back at MP Lawrence MacAulay's 30 years in the House. And we hear from this year's Symons Medal winner, Margaret MacMillan, on why we go to war.
