The mystery of Byron Carr, Riley's collection and 50 years of fencing: Listen to our latest podcast

CBC P.E.I. has a new podcast — P.E.I. Pulse — where you can listen to some of the best audio from our airwaves.

Byron Carr remains Charlottetown's only unsolved murder in recent times. Ahead of the 30-year anniversary of his death, we hear why police are still hopeful they can find his killer.

Also on the podcast this week, we hear from a fencer who, after 50 years, is being named to the P.E.I. Sport Hall of Fame, and about a young collector getting VIP treatment at a military camp.

