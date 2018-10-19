Proper pronouns, budding spuds and getting ready for the big leagues: Listen to our latest podcast

CBC P.E.I. has a new podcast — P.E.I. Pulse — where you can listen to some of the best audio from our airwaves.

This week on P.E.I. Pulse, we find out what why a 17-year-old put up a sign at work asking patrons to call her by female pronouns, head to the farm where most of P.E.I.'s famous potatoes get a start as seed, and we'll introduce you to a hockey referee who at 19 is already being prepped for the big leagues.

We find out what why a 17-year-old put up a sign at work asking patrons to call her by the female pronoun, head to the farm where most of P.E.I.'s famous potatoes get a start as seed, and we'll introduce you to a hockey referee who at 19 is already being prepped for the big leagues. 18:59

Released every Friday, you can find us on Apple Podcasts or using our RSS feed.

You can also find us in the CBC Radio App for iOs or Android devices, or listen online.