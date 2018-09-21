Farming through generations, finding family and tribute through tulips: Listen to our latest podcast

CBC P.E.I. has a new podcast — P.E.I. Pulse — where you can listen to some of the best audio from our airwaves.

This week on P.E.I. Pulse, we'll speak to a family that has been farming for eight generations — and hear from the ninth generation about his farming aspirations, hear about one man's journey to find out more about his great-uncle, and find out why tulips are being sent from P.E.I. to Humbolt, Sask.

This week, we'll speak to a family that has been farming for eight generations - and hear from the ninth generation about his farming aspirations, hear about one man's journey to find out more about his great uncle, and find out why tulips are being sent from P.E.I. to Humbolt, Sask. 22:07

Released every Friday, you can find us on Apple Podcasts or using our RSS feed.

You can also find us in the CBC Radio App for iOs or Android devices, or listen online.