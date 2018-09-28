'This community of Tignish is united': Listen to our latest podcast

CBC P.E.I. has a new podcast — P.E.I. Pulse — where you can listen to some of the best audio from our airwaves.

This week on P.E.I. Pulse, we'll hear from a Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarship recipient, then listen in on how Tignish deals with tragedy and then we'll learn about a new CBC TV show called Cavendish.

Released every Friday, you can find us on Apple Podcasts or using our RSS feed.

You can also find us in the CBC Radio App for iOs or Android devices, or listen online.