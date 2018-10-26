New
A harrowing rescue, the future of plastics and glamorous cows: Listen to our latest podcast
CBC P.E.I. has a new podcast — P.E.I. Pulse — where you can listen to some of the best audio from our airwaves.
P.E.I. Pulse brings together the best of CBC P.E.I. audio
CBC P.E.I. has a new podcast — P.E.I. Pulse — where you can listen to some of the best audio from our airwaves.
This week on P.E.I. Pulse, a fisherman describes his near-death experience and the rescue that followed, UPEI engineering students take a closer look at plastic they were using and how they went about reducing it, and a farmer shares why he's making a coffee table book of photos of his cows.
Released every Friday, you can find us on Apple Podcasts or using our RSS feed.
You can also find us in the CBC Radio App for iOs or Android devices, or listen online.