From powering through Crohn's to swarms of bees: Listen to our latest podcast

CBC P.E.I. has a new podcast — P.E.I. Pulse — where you can listen to some of the best audio from our airwaves.

Jesara Sinclair, Mitch Cormier · CBC News ·
This week, we hear about how Arlene Van Diepen powered through health challenges to get to a powerlifting championship, learn what to do if you see a swarm of bees, and get a walk through of a new initiative to keep Island trails free of litter.

Released every Friday, you can find us on Apple Podcasts or using our RSS feed.

You can also find us in the CBC Radio App for iOs or Android devices, or listen online.

