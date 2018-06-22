Skip to Main Content
From the cycle of poverty to the gift of a kidney: Listen to our latest podcast
New

From the cycle of poverty to the gift of a kidney: Listen to our latest podcast

CBC P.E.I. has a new podcast — P.E.I. Pulse — where you can listen to some of the best audio from our airwaves.

P.E.I. Pulse brings together the best of CBC P.E.I. audio

Jesara Sinclair, Mitch Cormier · CBC News ·
Our weekly podcast brings together the best of audio from CBC P.E.I. (Robert Short/CBC)

CBC P.E.I. has a new podcast — P.E.I. Pulse — where you can listen to some of the best audio from our airwaves.

This week, we'll hear from two friends now connected by a kidney, talk about the cycle of poverty and why more Islanders are considered low income, and there have been two recent suicides in the Island's farming community — we'll hear about what others can do when they need help.

This week, we'll hear from two friends now connected by a kidney, talk about the cycle of poverty and why more Islanders are considered low income, and there have been two recent suicides in the Island's farming community - we'll hear about what others can do when they need help. 29:39

Released every Friday, you can find us on Apple Podcasts or using our RSS feed.

You can also find us in the CBC Radio App for iOs or Android devices, or listen online.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us