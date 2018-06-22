From the cycle of poverty to the gift of a kidney: Listen to our latest podcast

CBC P.E.I. has a new podcast — P.E.I. Pulse — where you can listen to some of the best audio from our airwaves.

This week, we'll hear from two friends now connected by a kidney, talk about the cycle of poverty and why more Islanders are considered low income, and there have been two recent suicides in the Island's farming community — we'll hear about what others can do when they need help.

This week, we'll hear from two friends now connected by a kidney, talk about the cycle of poverty and why more Islanders are considered low income, and there have been two recent suicides in the Island's farming community - we'll hear about what others can do when they need help. 29:39

Released every Friday, you can find us on Apple Podcasts or using our RSS feed.

You can also find us in the CBC Radio App for iOs or Android devices, or listen online.