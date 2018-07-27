Skip to Main Content
'Don't call Catherine my friend, call her my wife!': Listen to this week's podcast
It's Pride week on P.E.I., and this week on P.E.I. Pulse we bring you two powerful and personal stories about coming out.

Jesara Sinclair, Mitch Cormier · CBC News ·
Released every Friday, you can find us on Apple Podcasts or using our RSS feed.

You can also find us in the CBC Radio App for iOs or Android devices, or listen online.

