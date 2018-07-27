Podcast
'Don't call Catherine my friend, call her my wife!': Listen to this week's podcast
It's Pride week on P.E.I., and this week on P.E.I. Pulse we bring you two powerful and personal stories about coming out.
P.E.I. Pulse brings together the best of CBC P.E.I. audio
It's Pride week on P.E.I., and this week on P.E.I. Pulse we bring you two powerful and personal stories about coming out.
Released every Friday, you can find us on Apple Podcasts or using our RSS feed.
You can also find us in the CBC Radio App for iOs or Android devices, or listen online.