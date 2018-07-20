When breathing is a struggle and an ugly part of history: Listen to our latest podcast

CBC P.E.I. has a new podcast — P.E.I. Pulse — where you can listen to some of the best audio from our airwaves.

This week, we hear about what life is like with COPD from one of the 8,000 Islanders who has the disorder, find out more about an uglier side of Charlottetown's history, and meet the 19-year-old Islander who is bringing home multiple awards for highland dancing.

Released every Friday, you can find us on Apple Podcasts or using our RSS feed.

You can also find us in the CBC Radio App for iOs or Android devices, or listen online.