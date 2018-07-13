Skip to Main Content
Finding a way forward, and what people lose at a music festival: P.E.I. Pulse
Finding a way forward, and what people lose at a music festival: P.E.I. Pulse

CBC P.E.I. has a new podcast — P.E.I. Pulse — where you can listen to some of the best audio from our airwaves.

Jesara Sinclair · CBC News ·
This week, we head to the Village of Tignish with a look at how the town has found its way forward, we visit cobbler Dave Currie's workshop and we'll sift through the Cavendish Beach Music Festival's lost and found.

Released every Friday, you can find us on Apple Podcasts or using our RSS feed.

You can also find us in the CBC Radio App for iOs or Android devices, or listen online.

