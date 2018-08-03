Podcast
No more bottles in the ocean and finding a future: Listen to our latest podcast
CBC P.E.I. has a new podcast — P.E.I. Pulse — where you can listen to some of the best audio from our airwaves.
This week, we find out why throwing a message in a bottle into the ocean is bad for the environment, visit the workshop of a man with a passion for model shipbuilding, and hear one Islander's story of finding direction and focusing on the future.
Released every Friday, you can find us on Apple Podcasts or using our RSS feed.
You can also find us in the CBC Radio App for iOs or Android devices, or listen online.
