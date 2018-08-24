40-minute aged whiskey, CRA tells a man he's dead, and a new documentary: Our latest podcast

CBC P.E.I. has a new podcast — P.E.I. Pulse — where you can listen to some of the best audio from our airwaves.

This week, an inventor ages fine whiskey in just 40 minutes, a man is surprised when the Canada Revenue Agency declares he is dead, and Catherine MacLellan explores her relationship with her father, Gene MacLellan — and how depression affected both of them — in a new documentary.

This week, we hear from songwriter Catherine Maclellan about her new film. We also hear about a new ageing process for liquor and about how Joe Gallant had to prove he was still alive. 32:39

Released every Friday, you can find us on Apple Podcasts or using our RSS feed.

You can also find us in the CBC Radio App for iOs or Android devices, or listen online.