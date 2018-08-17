Kidney sisters, running a marathon with MS and a 6-year-old drummer: Our latest podcast

CBC P.E.I. has a new podcast — P.E.I. Pulse — where you can listen to some of the best audio from our airwaves.

This week, we hear from two women united by one kidney donor, find out how a man with MS who couldn't walk a year ago is training for the P.E.I. marathon, and meet a six-year-old with a passion for drumming.

Released every Friday, you can find us on Apple Podcasts or using our RSS feed.

You can also find us in the CBC Radio App for iOs or Android devices, or listen online.