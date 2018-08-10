Podcast
'Rural communities are losing people — we wanted to buck that trend': Listen to our latest podcast
CBC P.E.I. has a new podcast — P.E.I. Pulse — where you can listen to some of the best audio from our airwaves.
P.E.I. Pulse brings together the best of CBC P.E.I. audio
This week, we hear about how Islanders rallied to support Alex Gallant when he was injured working on a farm in Alberta, we'll find out what a P.E.I. village is doing to prevent short-term rentals, and we'll follow one man's transition from working abroad in the oil industry to working on an organic farm.
Released every Friday, you can find us on Apple Podcasts or using our RSS feed.
You can also find us in the CBC Radio App for iOs or Android devices, or listen online.
