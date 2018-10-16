Thief smashed through garage gate to steal truck, says province

A P.E.I. public works vehicle was stolen Saturday afternoon in dramatic fashion, says a government official.

Someone jumped the fence at the government garage on Park Street in Charlottetown, according to an email from a government spokesperson. They got into a Ford pickup truck and smashed through the locked gate in order to get out of the parking lot.

Charlottetown police recovered the truck a short time later in Mount Albion, which is about 15 kilometres to the east.

There was some minor damage to the truck, along with the damage to the fence.

Charlottetown police are still investigating.

