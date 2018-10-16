Thief smashed through garage gate to steal truck, says province
A P.E.I. public works vehicle was stolen Saturday afternoon in dramatic fashion, says a government official.
Truck was recovered not long after it was taken
A P.E.I. public works vehicle was stolen Saturday afternoon in dramatic fashion, says a government official.
Someone jumped the fence at the government garage on Park Street in Charlottetown, according to an email from a government spokesperson. They got into a Ford pickup truck and smashed through the locked gate in order to get out of the parking lot.
Charlottetown police recovered the truck a short time later in Mount Albion, which is about 15 kilometres to the east.
There was some minor damage to the truck, along with the damage to the fence.
Charlottetown police are still investigating.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.