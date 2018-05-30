GoHere campaigner happy public washrooms opening back up

A P.E.I. woman who brought the Crohn's and Colitis Canada GoHere campaign to the Island is pleased to see public washrooms opening back up as pandemic restrictions ease.

The GoHere campaign encourages businesses to open up washrooms to the public. They are then included on a GoHere app and put a sticker on their window to let people who need them know.

"For myself and others with Crohn's and colitis it's really important to have access to a washroom and not have that uncertainty," said Emma Moore.

"It allows you to go out and live a productive life with physical activity and seeing your friends and not having the added stress of finding a washroom."

Moore promoted the GoHere campaign on P.E.I. in 2018. In September, she moved to Halifax to start a masters in physiotherapy at Dalhousie University. When the pandemic started and Dalhousie classes went online, she moved home to P.E.I.

Immuno depressants are among the medications people with inflammatory bowel disease use, and Moore initially spent as much time as possible at home to avoid risk of exposure to the disease.

But as the risk on P.E.I. seemed to get lower with weeks passing and no new cases, Moore faced another issue — access to washrooms.

"I was going out for walks or going out for runs every day and I had a bit of struggle trying to find a washroom that was open," she said.

It's not just people with inflammatory bowel disease that need ready access to washrooms, Moore said. So do families with young children, pregnant women, and seniors.

Provincial guidelines for public washrooms in Phase 3 of P.E.I.'s ease-back plan say washrooms should be cleaned thoroughly and more frequently than normal.

Moore said she took part in a webinar offered by Crohn's and Colitis Canada on using public washrooms during the pandemic, and she said she now feels entirely safe using one. She just needs to wash her hands well, and avoid touching her face.

More from CBC P.E.I.