P.E.I. announces 2 new public transit routes in move toward Island-wide system
Two routes to eastern P.E.I. will start operating on Oct. 12
Prince Edward Island is launching two new bus routes in the first step toward creating an Island-wide public transit system.
The province said starting Tuesday, Oct. 12, a route will connect Charlottetown with St. Peters and Souris, and a second will link the capital with the Montague and Georgetown areas.
The routes will be operated by T3 Transit and cost riders $2 per trip. They will run three round trips per day, Monday to Friday.
Connections to the existing transit system in the Charlottetown area and other stops along the routes will be available.
The routes are the first phase in the government's commitment to a province-wide public transit system. The province plans to further expand the program in early 2022 to include a western P.E.I.connection to communities west of Summerside.
The government said the program will reduce P.E.I.'s carbon footprint and help the province meet its 2040 net-zero emission target.
