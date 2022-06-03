Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
P.E.I. lifts mask requirements for public transit

Effectively immediately, masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 are no longer required on P.E.I. transit.

Masks still recommended in public areas

CBC News
Buses were one of the last places on P.E.I. where wearing a mask was still required. (Pat Martel/CBC)

"It is very encouraging to see the daily number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and institutional outbreaks continuing to decline on Prince Edward Island," said Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison in a news release Friday morning.

"We continue to recommend masks in public places across Prince Edward Island."

The mask mandate for most public places was lifted on May 6, and in schools on May 24. It remains in place for high-risk settings such as hospitals and long-term and community-care homes.

The province is encouraging people to get their vaccine boosters.

As of May 22 about 95 per cent of Islanders were fully vaccinated. People over the age of 60 are now recommended to get a second vaccine booster.

