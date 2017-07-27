Governments invest more than $5.2M in Charlottetown area transit
'We are again encouraged by the financial infrastructure support of all 3 levels of government'
The three levels of government are pitching in to purchase a new fleet of vehicles for T3 Transit and Pat and the Elephant.
Ottawa, the Government of P.E.I. and the three municipalities in the capital area will spend more than $5.2 million for six new diesel buses and two new mini-buses for T3 Transit as well as replacing five para-transportation vans for Pat the the Elephant.
The federal government has committed $2,008,066 to the project and the province is contributing $1,673,221. The City of Charlottetown and the towns of Cornwall and Stratford are spending $1,574,265.
"We are again encouraged by the financial infrastructure support of all three levels of government," said Mike Cassidy, owner of T3 in a news release.
"That can only help to grow our system and maintain customer satisfaction."
Our public transit system is getting more accessible!<br><br>New busses coming to the Capital Region. When all levels of government work together good things happen! <a href="https://t.co/2Ng1rTL5Tn">pic.twitter.com/2Ng1rTL5Tn</a>—@PhilipBrownPEI
