Public Schools Branch beefing up buses to maintain physical distancing

P.E.I.'s Public School's Branch has added more school buses and is reviewing bus routes to help alleviate the additional demand due brought on by COVID-19 health precautions.

The Public Schools Branch has put 27 new school buses into rotation to help reduce how many children ride on each bus, said Norbert Carpenter, acting director of the Public Schools Branch at its board ofdDirectors meeting Wednesday.

Carpenter said the PSB has noticed that ridership on school buses has started to increase since school returned.

"The ridership has come up a little bit from the start of the year. A lot of parents drove, you know, at the beginning of the year, they drove their child to school," he said.

Norbert Carpenter, acting director of the P.E.I. Public Schools Branch, says while there are enough drivers right now, the PSB is looking to build up its numbers in case of illness or leave. (CBC)

"Now, the ridership has come up a little bit."

Carpenter said currently buses might have 45 to 50 students on them, which is lower than in previous years, but those numbers are starting to rise. Carpenter said the goal is to have a maximum of two children to a seat.

"When we're not seeing that, or we're concerned we can't maintain that level, then we do need to look at the routes again and see if we can improve that," he said.

The PSB has noticed that picking up and dropping off students is taking more time, and it is trying to adjust routes to make them more efficient.

"There's a little more holding students in the morning, in the afternoon. So we did realize that some bus routes were problematic in the sense that the children were arriving maybe a few minutes too late," said Carpenter.

Those route reviews would make sure the 261 buses would be used efficiently while maintaining safe spots to pick up and drop off children, said Carpenter.

'Recruiting more drivers'

Carpenter said there is still a need to build up the complement of drivers.

"We do have enough drivers at the moment. But, you know, we're in challenging times and sickness does pop up and leaves do pop up," he said.

It costs $3,000 and takes 3 weeks to train as a school bus driver. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

The training facility used by the PSB has had some limitations because of COVID-19, said Carpenter. In order to keep up with the PSB's demand for drivers the school board is looking at training drivers in-house.

"We have driver coaches, but we also have a member of our transportation team who is a certified trainer. And so we're developing some curriculum to be able to fill the void if the company that we use is not able to get bus drivers out to us fast enough," he said.

