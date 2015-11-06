Careers and substitute work available at Public Schools Branch job fair

P.E.I.'s Public Schools Branch is holding two job fairs to deal with a shortage of workers, and not just teachers.

It includes substitute teachers, educational assistants, school bus drivers and cleaners, as well as some career positions, such as school psychologist.

"We have some shortages with some of our current employee groups, so we're really hoping to drum up some interest," said Erin Johnston, assistant director of the Public Schools Branch.

"We just don't have enough folks to fill the positions we need on particular days."

The branch is also taking the opportunity to get people thinking long term about careers.

"We want to show folks what career opportunities exist," said Johnston.

"Maybe folks who have current training or maybe some of the younger folks who are trying to make their choices around what types of training they might like to have."

The first job fair is Wednesday at Stratford Town Hall, and the second is on Nov. 21 at the Holman Building in Summerside. Both fairs run from 1 to 7 p.m.

