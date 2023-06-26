Public Schools Branch looking to fill vacancies across the board

Teachers, cleaners, bus drivers, educational assistants: They're all in short supply at P.E.I.'s Public Schools Branch as it looks to fill vacancies created by more than 100 retirements.

The branch recently hosted a celebration for 102 retirees as the school year began to wind toward its close this Wednesday. That included more than just teachers, and director Norbert Carpenter said some of the school board's biggest hiring challenges are in other areas.

"In the past, teaching vacancies were the ones that received the most attention, but in education, every role is essential," said Carpenter.

"Every role is essential to the success of the system, to the success of our students."

With the workforce aging, it is becoming more common to see the annual retirement numbers this high, Carpenter said. It's not a number the branch can't deal with, but with the shortage of workers a national issue, competition with other provinces is growing.

'Committed to the greater good'

Some of people who normally fill those roles, such as drivers and cleaners, could also consider work in other sectors, but there is something special about working in schools, said Carpenter.

A high annual number of retirements is becoming more common, says Public Schools Branch director Norbert Carpenter. (Steve Bruce/CBC )

"No matter what it is — bus driver, counsellor, youth worker, teacher, all the positions — you are committing to the greater good of educating students," he said.

"At the end of the day, you can look back and say you made a difference."

The Public Schools Branch is looking to hire permanent, full-time people as well as part-time, fill-in workers.