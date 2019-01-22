Province hires more classroom staff to work with influx of new students

The P.E.I. Department of Education has hired four more educational assistants and is in the process of hiring five more teachers for eight Island schools that have had more students enrol since the start of the school year.

In early September, the department hired 12 new teachers to work with the 241 immigrant students who had enrolled over the summer.

Since then, about 150 students have come from other countries, and many need help learning English or French.

West Royalty Elementary is one of the schools getting a new educational assistant and an English as an additional language teacher to work part time.

"It really does impact, because especially at the Grade 3 and even Grade 4, 5, 6 level, we're not learning to read, we're reading to learn," said Cathy Hendricken Cameron, vice-principal at West Royalty.

Cathy Hendricken Cameron, vice-principal at West Royalty Elementary School, says the new model meant that the school was able to get additional supports quickly to better assist in the classrooms. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Hendricken Cameron said with the number of students who require EAL supports, the ability to get help quickly from the education department has made the adjustments more timely.

The latest additions are all part of a new hiring approach the department has taken this school year to better respond to the sudden and unpredictable influx of new immigrant students.

The new hires will cover eight schools: six in the Charlottetown area and two in Summerside. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Rather than scrambling to get funding approved for more positions throughout the year, the P.E.I. government set aside $1.25 million in its budget to pay for up to 25 new teachers or educational assistants.

"This actually enables us to respond when the need arises, as opposed to giving that a two-three month time frame, where someone might say, 'I need it tomorrow' but it takes us two or three months to get the funding for it," said Janet Perry-Payne, EAL administrator with the Department of Education, Early Learning and Culture.

"We actually have access to funding immediately."

Janet Perry-Payne says when the schools experience growth in the class sizes, the department is able to help in a timely manner as those needs arise. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

The department says more teachers and supports may be hired before the end of the school year, if student numbers justify it.

The new positions are all just contract positions and there is no word on what will happen with them for next year.

