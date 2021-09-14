PSB director 'pleased' with P.E.I.'s COVID-19 back-to-school guidance

The head of the Public Schools Branch says the return to class this fall will look a lot like the end of the last school year under the province's new COVID-19 guidance.

Masks won't be mandatory at P.E.I. schools or on buses when classes begin Sept. 7, though they are recommended when physical distancing is not possible for staff who work with high-risk students, the Chief Public Health Office announced Thursday.

There won't be any cohorts and students won't be required to do regular at-home rapid testing. The province is also recommending children five to 11 to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster in the fall.

PSB director Norbert Carpenter said he's happy with the plan, and schools are ready to adapt if a rise in cases leads to a change of plans.

"We do like the way it's been outlined with routine measures to start and enhanced measures if necessary," he said in an interview with Island Morning on Friday.

"So with the routine plan coming out, we feel most people are pleased with it. We do realize that some will have questions and concerns that we will be fielding in the next few days. But we are pleased with the outline."

Rapid tests, masks will still be in supply

CPHO has said more restrictive measures could return if the province experiences a COVID-19 wave in the fall. Under the enhanced measures outlined in the plan, masking would be required when transitioning through school buildings and on school buses.

Carpenter said he'll rely on the experts to make calls on when further restrictions are needed, saying he's sure the CPHO would go beyond the enhanced protocols if things "were really going sideways."

Meanwhile, he said the PSB is encouraging people to mask if they'd like, and says schools will have a supply of masks on hand. Rapid tests will also be made available for parents.

"Last year there were many measures in place," Carpenter said.

"[It] really had an impact on the socialization of staff and students, so we are pleased with all of the measures, but that's not dismissing that there's still a virus circulating in our community."