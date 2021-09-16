Public Schools Branch facing charges in relation to asbestos work

The Public Schools Branch of P.E.I. is facing four charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act relating to asbestos work done in Mount Stewart last fall.

The case was raised in provincial court in Charlottetown on Sept. 8. It was adjourned until Sept. 27 when the Public Schools Branch is expected to enter a plea.

The court document does not specify if the violations occurred at Mount Stewart Consolidated School, but that's the only public school in the area.

The Public Schools Branch was an employer responsible for the work. Because the matter is before the courts, the Public Schools Branch declined comment.

According to a court document, the allegations state that on Oct. 16, 2020, the public schools branch, as an employer responsible for the work, failed to ensure that "(1) material samples suspected to contain asbestos are collected by a competent person, (2) that an asbestos management plan is developed and updated annually in consultation with the joint health and safety committee, and communicated to the workers, (3) that a person who undertakes asbestos work holds a valid contractor's certificate and (4) that workers were provided with, and wore, a respirator that would protect the worker from airborne containments in the workplace."