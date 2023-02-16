Pre-kindergarten still struggling to attract more kids, despite P.E.I. government funding

A year and a half after the P.E.I. government made part-time pre-kindergarten free and added hundreds of spaces in an effort to get more children involved, enrolment has grown by just two per cent.

The free 15-hour-per-week program was a major election promise by the governing PCs, and launched in child-care centres around the Island in September 2021.

The aim was to make pre-kindergarten affordable and accessible, in hopes of attracting more children and putting them on a more level playing field heading into public school.

Before the program launched, 76 per cent of Island four-year-olds were already registered in a pre-kindergarten program.

Enrolment didn't jump at all in the first year — something government officials suspected might be tied to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

And now?

Courtney Massey, who lives in Malpeque, said she wasn't able to find a pre-kindergarten spot close enough to home to make it worth the effort. (Courtney Massey)

"P.E.I. has seen an increase in registration in the pre-K program," a spokesperson for the Department of Education and Lifelong Learning said in an email. "Approximately 78 per cent of four-year-old children attended a publicly funded pre-kindergarten in 2022-23."

Rural access challenges

That two per cent growth amounts to about 30 children across the province — far short of the 400 spaces added in anticipation of increased demand.

It's not clear whether the department is taking any steps to understand why the uptake isn't higher, or if any changes are planned. Multiple requests by CBC News for an interview with P.E.I.'s education minister or a department official went unanswered.

Courtney Massey, a stay-at-home mother in Malpeque, says for her, the issue is access.

"They made a post at one point saying there were so many spaces available. Well, they all must be in Charlottetown because I called many places many times, and everyone was saying they're full," said Massey.

Jamie-Lynn Mosher, co-owner of Rainbow Beginnings Early Learning Centre, suspects if more parents understood the benefit of pre-kindergarten, more would likely enroll their four-year-olds. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

According to Massey, the only spots available for her child were part time at centres more than 20 minutes away, in Kinkora and Summerside.

"If you have other children in the home, that's a lot of work to be getting them ready, taking them out of there, just to come home and then turn around and go back," she said. "It's a great idea, but it's not any good if there's not enough space, or a place within reason to take your kids to."

If you don't already know how influential it can be, it may not be worth the drive. — Jamie-Lynn Mosher

Jamie-Lynn Mosher, co-owner of Rainbow Beginnings Early Learning Centre in eastern P.E.I., agrees access may be an issue for some.

She said another obstacle may be helping parents who don't need child care to understand the benefit of pre-kindergarten.

"It's being able to interact with people that aren't your family, and learning those self-help skills, and sharing, and early numeracy and literacy skills," said Mosher.

"I know for myself, when I was on maternity leave, I had to drive to Charlottetown — and I live in Fort Augustus — for my son to go to a pre-kindergarten program. But it's different because I already know how important it is for him to have that experience So for me, it was worth it. But if you don't already know how influential it can be, it may not be worth the drive."

P.E.I.'s funding has succeeded in making child care more affordable for parents already intending to enrol their four-year-olds in pre-kindergarten programs. (Iam Anupong/Shutterstock)

With the province covering the cost of 15 hours each week, the program has succeeded in making child care more affordable for parents of four-year-olds, most of whom already had their children enrolled at centres.

The program was budgeted to cost the province $3.5 million in 2022-23.

"I think it's starting to [generate more interest]," said Mosher. "I mean it's still pretty new, considering. And for us, we definitely had some part-time [children] move to full time, and some people that reached out to ask if we offered pre-K.

"Some people didn't even realize that pre-K programs were running in centres previous to this."