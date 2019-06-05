Community meeting to be held on future use of historic Georgetown church

A public meeting is being held next month to gather ideas on the possible future use of the former Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Georgetown, P.E.I.

A community group has been collaborating with the province on a plan for the historic building, which has fallen into disrepair and was previously in danger of demolition.

"It really has a very significant historical component in the community," said Haley Zavo, executive director of Kings Playhouse and spokesperson for the group spearheading the public meeting.

"It's always sad to see our precious buildings disintegrate. On one hand, it's a part of what happens — we can't hold onto everything forever. But it does really have historical significance for so many people and there is great value in that."

The province said the building has been prepared for the winter, with renovations expected to begin in the spring. But any work to be done will be based on what the building's future use will be.

The church was originally built in 1842 but it hasn't been used in several years. (Pat Martel/CBC)

'Full community engagement'

"A small group of people have come together just to sort of take some steps forward. Our hope is we can get good input from the community to help the province in deciding where to move next," Zavo said.

"You can't take on a project like the restoration of a church without full community engagement."

Zavo said the five-person community group is a small but mighty team.

"The biggest concern is around sustainability. It's one thing to come up with a really great idea, but it's another thing to figure out how you can maintain that idea in perpetuity," she said.

The group is looking to put together a plan for the building over the winter months.

The community meeting will be held on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Kings Playhouse in Georgetown.

