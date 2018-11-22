Parkdale residents press city for answers on delayed water-pipe project

Dozens of residents and business owners from Charlottetown's Parkdale neighbourhood gathered at a public meeting Wednesday to voice their concerns over the delayed water-pipe improvement project in the area.

The city is trying to reduce water-main breaks in the Parkdale area by relining existing water pipes, using a no-dig technology. In the meantime, a temporary water system has been set up above ground to supply water to buildings in the area.

Richard MacEwen, manager of the Charlottetown water and sewer utility, said initially the project was to be complete by Oct. 31, but that target was missed.

MacEwen said the project is now scheduled to be complete by Christmas and crews are working daily from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. to get the job done. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

"The principle challenge for us was ensuring good water quality in the temporary water supply system," MacEwen said.

"That took longer than we had anticipated."

Frozen pipes, low water pressure

One of the biggest concerns raised by those in the crowd was frozen pipes.

MacEwen said 124 customers in the area were advised to keep their water running anytime temperatures fell below freezing during the last week. But for many at the meeting, that wasn't enough to keep their pipes from freezing. Several people also said it took contractors hours to come and thaw their pipes, leaving some without water for up to 24 hours.

Parkdale resident Anita McCabe said while her pipes haven't frozen, her family is struggling with insufficient water pressure. She worries her pipes are going to freeze as well.

'We have an insufficient quantity of water pressure to run the taps, to have a shower even most days. I can't do laundry, I can't run my dishwasher,' says Parkdale resident Anita McCabe.

"We have an insufficient quantity of water pressure to run the taps, to have a shower even most days. I can't do laundry, I can't run my dishwasher," McCabe said.

"As the weather continues to get colder, am I going to have any water? That's my concern."

'I'm not benefiting from paying for that water'

A number of people asked about how the city plans to bill them for water usage throughout the duration of the project. MacEwen said residents would be billed according to their usage from last year. But many in the crowd said they felt this was unfair since they couldn't use their water for many household tasks.

"Why am I being billed for something when I don't have enough water pressure to actually run my household?" McCabe said.

"I have to go out for everything or sacrifice or, you know, bathe in the sink…I'm not benefiting from paying for that water."

MacEwen said he would take that concern under advisement and review how billing will be done.

He added that residents may have to continuously run their water through their taps until the project is complete, though the city will cover that cost. MacEwen said the cost of keeping the water running in the affected homes is about $225 a day. But, he said a typical water main break, which the project aims to prevent moving forward, costs the city about $8000 to repair.

Project deadline extended to late December

McCabe and several other residents complained about snow clearing in the neighbourhood, because the temporary pipes are getting in the way of the plows.

McCabe said the sidewalks near her home where the temporary pipe has been laid aren't getting properly plowed, creating a safety hazard.

As the meeting concluded, many residents requested more public meetings as the project moves forward. MacEwen said that's something the city will consider.

"Really the hope is that we're not going to need it, that things will stay on track and will be completed," he said.

Many residents say they've been struggling to keep their pipes from freezing and worry about the damage constantly running water could do within their homes. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

He said at this point all of the pipes have been lined and crews are in the process of testing the system and will begin reconnecting residents living on Belvedere this week.

